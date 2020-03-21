1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has been the subject of intense transfer speculation from his club Kayserispor with major teams in the Turkish Super League after his signing.

But it all appears one team has sealed the transfer for the Ghanaian International for next season with talks agreed with the player.

Beşiktaş began attempts for Kayserispor's Ghanaian star Bernard Mensah as early as the January window but the struggling side reject their approach for their star man.

Bernard Mensah, who once played for Atletico Madrid, in the Spanish La Liga , was later loaned to Kasımpaşa. The Ghanaian star, who displayed a successful form , followed to Kayserispor.

Despite playing a bumpy game in the yellow-red club, the highly influential star midfielder was taken by the management of Kayserispor in order to invest in the future.

Bernard Mensah, Kayserispor's biggest driving force, is expected to be in Istanbul from next season.

Besiktas have held talks with the players club Kayserispor but they are unwilling to meet his 3.6 million euros fee demanded instead they are ready to offer two players in a swap deal.