7 hours ago

Besiktas spokesman Huseyin Yucel has voiced his frustration over the failed transfer efforts involving Daniel Amartey during the summer window, describing the Ghanaian defender as "a strange person."

Yucel disclosed that Besiktas had reached agreements with a Saudi club and Turkish side Eyupspor, but Amartey refused to board the plane and abruptly left the facilities, expressing his preference for a move to Germany or England, despite the transfer window being closed.

"Amartey is a strange person," Yucel stated. "We made an agreement with a team from Saudi Arabia, but he did not get on the plane.

We also agreed with Eyupspor, but he slipped out through the back door of our facilities. He said, 'I will go to Germany or England.' When informed that the transfer window was closed, he responded, 'How will it close?'"

Amartey, who joined Besiktas last season and made 27 appearances, has yet to feature in the new campaign after his transfer attempts fell through.

The 29-year-old rejected offers from seven clubs as he hopes for a potential move in January.

Despite his contract with Besiktas running until June 2026, he remains open to reconsidering his future.

Previously a key player for Leicester City, Amartey left the club following their relegation from the Premier League.