1 hour ago

The promotion of best practices will continue to be paramount to the country’s health delivery system, Mr. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Minister of Health, has stated.

He said one of the comprehensive objectives of the Health Ministry was to ensure quality training and distribution of appropriate numbers and the right skills of the health workforce throughout the country.

This, according to him, would contribute to policy formulation and strengthen the structures of academic and training programmes being offered in health training institutions across the country.

Mr. Agyeman-Manu made the statement in a speech read on his behalf at the maiden graduation ceremony of the College of Health, Yamfo (CoHY) on Saturday at Yamfo in the Tano North Municipality of Ahafo Region.

The College through its mentorship institution, the University of Cape Coast (UCC), awarded 510 students with Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degrees after they had successfully completed their respective four-year studies across its four academic programmes - B.Sc. Physician Assistantship, B.Sc. Community Health Nutrition, B.Sc. Community Mental Health and B.Sc. Health Information Management.

The ceremony, on the theme “Health Care Delivery: A Call to Duty for Health Professionals” was a combination of 2018/2019, 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic years graduation.

Mr. Agyeman-Manu said health professional training played a meaningful role as part of the general activities of the entire health workforce towards handling the challenges of changing diseases trends.

Advising the graduating class, he said having been trained to go into the field of work as health professionals, they must be committed to serving humanity diligently by being ambassadors of integrity, professionalism and excellence whilst sharing and building their competencies wherever they found themselves.

“As fresh graduates, it is important to remember that you can possess a lot of knowledge in your head, acquire many skills on your hands, but one’s attitude towards patients or clients matters most, because most of our clients don’t care about how much you know until they know how much you care,” he said.

Mr. Agyeman-Manu therefore implored them to cultivate the right attitude for quality service delivery to justify the places in the health profession.

He assured CoHY of the Ministry’s continuous support to the cause of achieving its vision and mission.