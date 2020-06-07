2 hours ago

Online casinos and the software developers powering them have long realized the importance of making their games mobile friendly. The vast majority of new players are using smartphones and tablets to get online and try the games for free or on real currency.

Most casinos deliver their games straight in the browser for enhanced convenience, but dedicated apps are also popular. Until recently, they had no option but to promote these games exclusively on their official websites because of the ban on iTunes.

A springboard to new mobile players

iTunes is being used by millions of people who own and trust iPhones and iPads, as well as many Apple device owners. Some of them enjoy playing casino games, so they are the perfect candidates for downloading a specialized app. Casinos & slots sites continue to offer them the alternative of enjoying the games in instant play format, alongside apps.

Until the ban was lifted, the Cupertino giant only allowed videogame developers to promote their games in the online shop, but things have changed for the better.

Today, there are many online casino developers who use it as a springboard to reach new players. They are under the constant scrutiny of Apple representatives, who want to make sure that the apps are legit.

Compared to other places where punters can download slots apps, the iTunes have the advantage of being far more reliable. Research is still needed to filter out dishonest developers and potentially dangerous applications, but the risks are significantly lower.

All forms of mobile gaming at your fingertips

Software developers for online casinos took advantage of the leaps made forward by technology to produce better looking and more complex games. The traditional slots still represent a significant percentage of the apps available for download, but they are joined by table games and video pokers.

These can all be played for free to learn the game mechanics and the smaller displays of smartphones and tablets don’t pose any unique challenges.

The arrival of casino games on iTunes is an important milestone for the online gambling industry, but these are not the only forms of entertainment. Those who prefer the old-fashioned social games will have plenty of worthy options and these mobile gaming apps can be acquired for free.

They allow players to compete with their peers, and can even be enjoyed in single player mode without an Internet connection. Such games are ideal when on a commute as time passes much faster when you’re having a good time.

Videogame developers were quick to cash in on the hi-tech advances to produce new games for mobile or adjust the titles previously available on PC and consoles.

Their products were accepted on iTunes long before the ban on gambling apps was lifted, so they were not confronted with the same challenge. All in all, mobile gamers have plenty of worthy options regardless of the type of entertainment they seek.