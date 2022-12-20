2 hours ago

The betPawa Premier League resumed on Monday 19th December 2022 after the World Cup break with Bibiani Gold Stars continuing with their fine form before the break.

Noah Martey scored the solitary goal that gave them a 1-0 win over RTU at Bibiani Park on Monday.

The home side dominated the game for long spells in the first half as their dominance paid off with veteran midfielder Noah Martey grabbing what proved to be the winner in the 29th minute.

RTU tried pushing back but their attempts proved in vain as the home side wrapped up all three points in the match.

The win temporarily takes Bibiani Gold Stars to the summit of the league with other matches to be played later today on Wednesday and then Thursday.

RTU meanwhile is now 12th on the league table after their match day 9 defeat.