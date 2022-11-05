1 hour ago

Accra Lions handed Ghana Premier League newbies Nsoatreman FC a resounding 2-0 defeat to move to the summit of the five-week-old league.

The lions did not start the game well as the visitors nearly stole a match from them as Samuel Ofori's strike missed the goal by a whisker.

In the 10th minute, the home side seized their moment as Daniel Awuni scored after connecting with Hagan Frimpong's cross to make it 1-0.

Nsoatreman FC went very close to leveling the scores as Yakubu Mohammed sent a shot a few inches of the post.

With five minutes to end the first half, the home side added the second goal through Frederick Asante to make it 2-0 in favour of the home side.

After recess, the away side dominated play and caused all sorts of trouble for the host but they could not find the back of the net as the home side dug in and carried all three points.

Accra Lions with the win have recorded their fourth win this season and move them to the top of the league with 12 points.