3 hours ago

Berekum Chelsea will face Bibiani Gold Stars in the betPwa Premier League at the Golden City Park on Saturday.

Gold Stars are currently in the top four following a good run of form - four wins and one draw in their last five games and with back-to-back away wins against FC Samartex 1996 and Legon Cities. Berekum Chelsea have won once in their last five games – (lost three and drawn one) and currently sit 10th in the League log whiles Gold Stars are 4th with 16 points.

Berekum Chelsea will miss Henry Ansu but have quality players to step in for the Black Galaxies midfielder. Lord Amoah, goalkeeper Obeng Sekyere Gregory and the League’s top scorer Mezack Afriyie (6 goals) are all available for selection.

For Bibiani Gold Stars striker Ibrahim Laar who has scored four goals is a toast of town and much is expected of him in this encounter. They also have Evans Owusu and Prince Kwabena Owusu compliment Laar upfront.

The match which takes place at the Golden City Park in Berekum will be broadcast live on Startimes Adepa channel 247.