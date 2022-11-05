3 hours ago

betPawa Premier League newcomers Tamale City are still without a win after five games as their winless run continued on Friday in their match-day five clash against Dreams FC in Dawu.

Dreams FC started the game on the front foot and should have been ahead in the opening minutes but for erratic finishing with Ishmael Dede the guilty party.

The away side Tamale City made their intentions very clear as they sat very deep in their own half soaking the pressure mounted by the home side Dreams FC

Dreams FC were invited to come at the away side but many times they could not find their shooting boots on in the game.

After recess, the home side nearly grabbed the lead after Ali Huzaif sent his shot inches wide of the post.

There was nothing to separate both teams as the gave lacked any invention and was monotonous with Dreams doing all the attacking while Tamale City just wanted a draw which they gleefully had.

Dreams FC are now without a win in their last three matches, whiles Tamale City are still yet to record a victory since their promotion into the Premier League.