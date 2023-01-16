5 hours ago

Dreams FC extended their unbeaten run to six – as they defeated Real Tamale United 3-1 at the theatre of Dreams, Dawu to move to the 5th spot in the table.

The Still Believe lads shot into the lead through Agyenim Boateng Mensah in the 15th minute but the visitors pulled parity six minutes later through Issah Kuka. Real Tamale United had a lion share of possession as they kept hold of the ball to frustrate the home side.

With five minutes of proceedings remaining, Agyenim Boateng Mensah scored from the spot to restore Dreams FC’s one goal advantage before Ali Huzaif wrapped things up with a sublime finish - to make it 3-1 in favour of Dreams FC.