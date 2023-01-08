2 hours ago

Bechem United will play host to Medeama SC at Fosu Gyeabuor Park on Matchday 13 of the betPawa Premier League on Saturday. This tie includes nine top level games that would take place across the League centres in the elite Division from Saturday, January 14 - Monday, January 16, 2023.

Champions Asante Kotoko will travel to Bibiani as guests of Gold Stars at the DUN's Park while giants Accra Hearts of Oak entertain FC Samartex 1996 at the Accra Sports stadium Sunday.

Leaders Aduana FC will trek to Aiyinase to battle with Karela Unitec FC at CAM Park.

Find the full fixtures for Matchday 13 in the attached file: