2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have now banished the lingering ghost of former coach Samuel Boadu as they have now recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season in the league.

Serbian coach Slavko Matic has now won his two matches played since his appointment as the new coach of the phobians.

A slender 1-0 win against Kotoku Royals was enough for the MTN FA Cup holders as Daniel Afriyie Barnieh converted from the spot in the first half at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium

It was a fairly balanced game in the early exchanges as both teams sized up their opponents but the home side Kotoku Royals nearly broke the deadlock through a free kick that was effected by Hamidu Shaibu Yakubu.

Hearts then seized the initiative and dominated possession which ultimately resulted in the penalty as Afriyie Barnieh was upended by goalkeeper Clinton Quaye in the 28th minute.

The Hearts talisman converted to make it 1-0 for the phobians as they held on for all three points despite some resistance from the home.

Hearts had chances to add to the goals but Gideon Asante and Afriyie Barnieh fluffed their lines.

The home side turned the heat on Hearts of Oak after recess as they dominated play and had chances to have pulled parity.

Augustine Boakye caused all sorts of troubles for the Hearts backline of Konadu Yiadom and Robert Addo Sowah.

Kotoku Royals nearly leveled the scores through Augustine Boakye in the 76th minute but Richmond Ayi saved from close range.

The phobians saw off the challenge of the new boys as they walked away with all three points.

Hearts will play host to Karela United while Kotoku Royals travel to Tamale to face RTU.