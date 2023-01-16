5 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak missed the chance to close gap at the top of the table as they were held 0-0 by FC Samartex 1996 on Matchday 13 of the betPawa Premier League at the Accra Sports stadium.

Slavko Matic returned to the bench of Accra Hearts of Oak after returning from his native Serbia where he spent one week on medical checkup. Richmond Ayi maintained his place in the starting line and made some lively saves but it was the outfield players who failed to impress.

Emmanuel Keyekeh nearly gave the visitors the lead in the 19th minute but Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi pulled a brilliant save to keep his side in the game.

Ayi again rose to the occasion as he came up with a stupendous save in the 37th minute to prevent Raymond Kwofie from getting the opener.

Despite struggling in the first half, Accra Hearts of Oak massively improved in the second half as Democratic Republic of Congo sensation Linda Mtange came close to scoring in the 48th minute but had his shot saved by Samartex goalkeeper Lawrence Ansah.

Kwadwo Obeng Jnr. was put through by Linda in the closing stages of the game but big attacker skied his effort to the disgust of the home fans.

There was relentless pressure on Samartex in the closing stages of the game as Hearts continued to posh for the winner but the Sameraboi based side held on to secure a point against the giants.