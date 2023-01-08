7 minutes ago

Champions Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak have tough tests in the betPawa Premier League in midweek as matches take place across the country on Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12, 2023.

Five matches will be played on Wednesday whiles four others take place on Thursday. Champions Asante Kotoko who picked a point against Accra Great Olympics at home will travel up north to play Tamale City at the Aliu Mahama stadium on Wednesday.

Medeama SC will welcome Nsoatreman FC to the Akoon Park at Tarkwa as Berekum Chelsea host Karela United FC at the Golden City Park. Also on Wednesday, Samartex FC will play Bechem United at Nsenkyire Sports Complex at Samaeraboi.

League leaders Aduana FC who earned one point in their game against Bibiani Gold Stars to keep hold of the top spot will host bottom placed Kotoku Royals at the Nana Agyemang Badu I at Dormaa.

Real Tamale United will be at home against Accra Lions whiles King Faisal welcome Accra Hearts of Oak to the Baba Yara Sports stadium at 6pm on Thursday.

Aduana FC lead the table with 21 points – two points ahead of Accra Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko and Accra Lions who follow in 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions with 19 points each.