3 hours ago

Leaders Aduana FC, fresh from their hard fought 1-0 win over Accra Great Olympics will face champions Asante Kotoko at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park on New Year’s Day. Asante Kotoko will also come in the game on the back of a 2-1 victory against Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

With 6 wins, 1 draw and two defeats in the League, Aduana FC sits at top of the League table with 19 points – two points richer than their opponents after nine round of matches. The Dormaa based side have won 3 and lost 2 of their last five games and hold a two-point advantage in the race for the title.

Asante Kotoko are currently second in the log with 5 wins, two draws and 2 losses and have managed 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss in their last five games. The last time porcupines visited Dormaa, they walked away with all the three points following a 2-0 win during the era of Dr. Proper Nartey Ogam.

The two teams have since changed their mangers and the new bosses have a lot to prove in this encounter. Samuel Fabin has replaced Joseph Asare Bediako whiles Seidu Zerbo has come in for Dr. Ogum.

In their last four meetings, Aduana FC have recorded one victory with Kotoko also having a win to their credit as the other two games have ended in a draw.

The likes of Derrick Afeson, Sam Adams, Joseph Addo, Emmanuel Gyamfi are all available for selection whiles Yussif Mubarick, Geoges Mfegue, Steven Mukwala and Justice Blay look set to start for Kotoko. TRhe Reds are without Sherif Mohammed, Danlad Ibrahim and Augustine Agyapong – the trio are on national duty with the Black Galaxies in Egypt.

The match which is scheduled for 3 pm kick off will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.

Another game which promises to be a cagey one is between King Faisal and Nsoatreman FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Both sides lost their week 9 games and will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways this time. Nsoatreman FC are winless on the road whiles King Faisal have recorded just three wins with two achieved at home and one in an away encounter. King Faisal are 16thin the League as Nsoatreman FC occupies the 9th spot with four wins, four losses and one draw.

On player availability, Abednego Tetteh, Godfred Asiamah and Joseph Gordon are available for King Faisal whiles Baba Mahama, Stephen Diyou, Richard Akrofi and Ushau Abu look set for start for Nsoatreman FC.

In other games, Samartex will host Dreams FC at the Nsenkyire Sports complex on Sunday. The newly promoted side drew 1-1 with Accra Lions at the Sogakope WAFA Park in week 9 and will be hoping to continue with their unbeaten run in their last three game whiles Dreams – who won their first game after six attempts aim for a good result to improve their position in the League.

Real Tamale United will also battle bottom placed Kotoku Royals at the Aliu Mahama stadium. Real Tamale United lost their last game 1-0 to Bibiani Gold Stars and will hope to improve on their last form. The Tamale lads are 11th in the League while Kotoku Royals languish at the bottom -having gone five matches without a win.

Finally on Sunday, Medeama SC will host Accra Lions at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa. Medeama SC have won one in their last five games, lost two and drawn two and are currently 11th in the table with 11 points. The mauves and yellows have parted with Coach David Duncan and head into the match with a stop gap Coach Umar Abdul Rabi.

Accra Lions are winless in their last five games but are 5th in the League log with 16 points. Accra Lions have won five, lost three and drawn one in the League as they have registered (two wins, two losses and one draw in their last five games).

Medeama SC will miss the services of their left back Benjamin Abaidoo who is with the Galaxies but have the likes of Kofi Asmah, Kwasi Donsu and Darlington Gyan Fosu Appiah to turn things around. For Accra Lions, Dominic Nsobila is not available for selection but the likes of Hagan Frimpong, Fredrick Asante and Andrews Owusu will be available for Coach Ibrahim Tanko.