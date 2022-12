2 hours ago

The betPawa Premier League returns on Monday, December 19, 2022 after the World Cup break.

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) has announced Match Officials for Matchweek 9.

Below are the Match Officials:

REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS

DATE: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2022

MATCH: KOTOKU ROYALS FC VS LEGON CITIES FC

VENUE: CAPE COAST STADIUM

REFEREE: NYAABILE MAHAMUDU IBRAHIM

ASSISTANTS: MUMUNI FUSEINI & GEORGE OWUSU AMPONSEM

4TH REFEREE: ALI MUSAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: TASEMBEDO OUSMANE

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: LUKEMAN AYINDE

GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL OSEI

DATE: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2022

MATCH: BECHEM UNITED VS TAMALE CITY

VENUE: NANA FOSU GYEABOUR PARK

REFEREE: CHARLES BULU

ASSISTANTS: JASPER ADENYO & ADAM ALHAJI MUTTAWAKIL

4TH REFEREE: MAALE IMGREDE IREME

MATCH COMMISSIONER: THOMAS NUNOO

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE AGYEMANG

GFA CAMERAMAN: PAUL EGBENYA

DATE: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2022

MATCH: KARELA FC VS MEDEAMA SC

VENUE: CAM PARK, AIYINASE

REFEREE: FRANKLIN AKUMATEY

ASSISTANTS: ALEX OSAM & HENRY ESSEL

4TH REFEREE: CLEMENT K. NKUAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: WILLIAM QUAYE

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN APAKA QUAICOE

GFA CAMERAMAN: ISHMAEL ODARTEY MILLS

DATE: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2022

MATCH: NSOATREMAN FC VS HEARTS OF OAK SC

VENUE: NANA KONAMANSAH I PARK

REFEREE: DR. IMORO OSMAN

ASSISTANTS: STEPHEN BALANGUENA & ISAAC ASANTE

4TH REFEREE: JACOB ADUNTERA

MATCH COMMISSIONER: MARK KODUA

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: MASAWUDU ISSAH

LIVE ON STARTIMES

DATE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2022

MATCH: ACCRA LIONS FC VS FC SAMARTEX

VENUE: WAFA PARK, SOGAKOPE

REFEREE: MAXWELL HANSON

ASSISTANTS: ISAAC NYAMEKYE & EMMANUEL ARKAIFIE

4TH REFEREE: ANDREWS AWURISA

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANDREWS TAMAKLOE

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: TILDA ACORLOR

LIVE ON STARTIMES

DATE: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2022

MATCH: DREAMS FC VS KING FAISAL FC

VENUE: THEATRE OF DREAMS, DAWU

REFEREE: ROBERT MUSEY

ASSISTANTS: KWESI BROBBEY & SETH ABLETOR

4TH REFEREE: MARTINS AKUDZI

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ADJIRI BARNOR

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: DELALI PHRANK AWUTEY

GFA CAMERAMAN:

DATE: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2022

MATCH: GREAT OLYMPICS VS ADUANA FC

VENUE: WAFA PARK, SOGAKOPE

REFEREE: RUSTUM GAMELI SENORGBE

ASSISTANTS: THEOPHILUS AKUGRE & ROBERT ADUKO SUNDAY

4TH REFEREE: FOSTER BASTIOURS

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALEXANDER AZAMETI

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: TILDA ACORLOR

GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL KPAB

DATE: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2022

MATCH: ASANTE KOTOKO SC VS BEREKUM CHELSEA FC

VENUE: BABA YARA STADIUM

REFEREE: GEORGE M. VORMAWOR

ASSISTANTS: ALHASSAN ABDULAI GRUUGUU & JAMES OSAFO

4TH REFEREE: LAUD NETTEY

MATCH COMMISSIONER: FELIX ADJETEY SOWAH

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NATHANIEL GYASI

LIVE ON STARTIMES

DATE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2022

MATCH: BIBIANI GOLDSTARS VS RTU

VENUE: DUNS PARK, BIBIANI

REFEREE: JULIAN NUNOO

ASSISTANTS: FRANCIS BONDZIE ARTHUR & GABRIEL BOATENG

4TH REFEREE: MAXWELL OWUSU

MATCH COMMISSIONER: AYOO LUKE

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SETH ADJEI

GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC NYARKO