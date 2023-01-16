5 hours ago

Accra Great Olympics recorded only their first away win in the ongoing Premier League following a 2-0 victory against Kotoku Royals at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday. The Dade Boys went into the game in search of their first win in five outings – with their last win coming against Real Tamale United on November 16, 2022.

Great Olympics took the lead in the 28th minute through Samuel Abbey Quaye. The wing back got on the end of a beautiful team play to smash home.

The former Ghanaian champions doubled their lead inside 76 minutes as Aryeetey Ayikwei got on the score sheet for the second successive time to give them a takes them to comfortable away win – taking them to the 7th spot in the log with 19 points.