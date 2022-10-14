9 hours ago

The domestic league will still remain suspended till a least 20th October 2022 as the motion for an interlocutory injunction filed by Ashantigold could not be heard today.

The Accra Human Rights Court on Friday, 14th October 2022 adjourned the Application for an Injunction hearing filed by Ashantigold SC.

Counsel for the GFA, responded to the motion for an interlocutory injunction which counsel for the miners responded with a supplementary affidavit.

Ashgold and their lawyers were unable to move the motion for the interlocutory injunction as counsels for the GFA raised objections to Ashgold supplementary affidavits claiming that they did not seek leave of the court before doing so.

The court ruled that any objector must serve notice on the other party and also give three clear days and ruled that Ashgold's supplementary affidavits were irregular as they did not seek leave of the court while GFA preliminary objection was also deemed irregular as they did not serve notice on the other party nor explain same for their preliminary legal objection.

After back and forth between the two sets of lawyers, the court adjourned the matter with the motion for an interlocutory injunction of the betPawa Premier League to be heard on 20th October 2022.

This means the betPawa Premier League is still suspended till at least 20th October 2022.

Before proceedings could begin, the presiding judge of the Human Rights Division of the High Court, Her Lady Barbara Tetteh-Charway asked all members of the press to show by hand after which they were ordered to vacate the courtroom as counsels for the parties will convey the proceedings to them.

Ashgold were punished for playing a match of convenience with Inter Allies in match-week 34 of the 2020/21 GPL season- a game they won by an emphatic 7-0.