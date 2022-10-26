45 minutes ago

The betPawa Premier League resumes this weekend with some juicy fixtures to look ahead to. Champions Asante Kotoko will clash with rivals King Faisal at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Monday, October 31, 2022 while Accra Hearts of Oak host Bibiani Gold Stars at the Accra Sports stadium on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Newly promoted side Tamale City Football Club who have yet to win in the League will lock horns with city rivals Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama stadium at 3pm on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Elsewhere, Samartex play host to Accra Great Olympics at the Akoon Park while Medeama SC entertain Aduana FC on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Find the full fixtures in the attached file: