1 hour ago

Following the dismissal of the Application for injunction by AshantiGold SC against the Ghana Football Association, the Executive Council of the Association has decided that the betPawa Premier League should resume this weekend.

The Executive Council in their meeting after the court decision were of the view that the betPawa Premier League resumes immediately to avert further loss to stakeholders.

The GFA has further engaged the betPawa Premier League clubs for the resumption of the season.