Kenyan-based OdiBets is a sports betting company that offers a unique service. It makes it possible to wager on an assortment of sports, including ice hockey, basketball, tennis, and soccer. The platform has been available online for some time and has gained popularity among Kenyan gamblers.

In this article, we will guide you through the betting process on OdiBets and share some practical tips.

OdiBet Features



OdiBets primarily concentrates on wagering on certain types of sports. Instead of having a large inventory, the creators of the platform choose to focus mostly on football and a few other choices. The only sports available for sports betting are ice hockey, tennis, basketball, and soccer.



If you've placed bets in the past, you'll be more interested because you'll see how diverse and expansive the betting markets are. Even the most devoted gambler is likely to discover something amazing.



There are a few slots and virtual games available as well, but the selection is still quite limited.



You shouldn't worry about a fully optimized betting experience for smartphones because the platform also offers an Android application and a mobile website, both of which we found to be pretty functional.



OdiBets offers its customers an array of unique bonuses and benefits. Each new customer will receive a free bet, while current customers can benefit from the cashback bonus, the free first deposit of the day, and numerous other promotions, including unique deals on regional and worldwide competitions.

How to Register on OdiBets

No wonder all these benefits attract a great deal of new punters on a regular basis. To help you become one of the bookie’s customers, we will explain how to join OdiBets via SMS or online Before you can proceed to betting, you need to sign up with the platform. It will take only a couple of minutes tops.

Creating an account on OdiBets won’t take much time. In fact, you will spend not more than 2-3 minutes. The process is pretty simple, and here’s how it goes:



Open the OdiBets website or launch the app.

Click “Join Now.”

Add all the required details, including your valid phone number.

Confirm your phone number with a code sent to your phone.

Add your personal details as they appear on your ID documents.

You are all set.



Start a new message.

Text "ODI" to 29680 to send a message.

You will receive a text from the bookie.

Send a return message with your desired password.

Wait for your credentials to be sent to you.

How to Place a Bet Online



Open the OdiBets website.

Log into your account.

Check that you have enough funds in your account.

Use the menu to choose the sport or an event you want to bet on.

Add your stake amount.

Click “Place Bet” to confirm.

Alternatively, you can open an account by sending an SMS. When there is no internet connection, this method may come in handy. Just follow the steps below:It's crucial to note that if the stake amount exceeds the balance of your account, you cannot place a wager.

Remember that once a wager has been placed, it cannot be canceled, so choose your bets carefully.

How to Place a Bet via SMS



Send an SMS with your prediction to 29680. The format of a message should be either 'GAMEID#PICK#AMOUNT' for a single bet or 'GAMEID#PICK#GAMEID#PICK#AMOUNT' for an accumulator bet.

Wait for the confirmation text from the system.

When you don't have a reliable internet connection or want to make the process as simple as possible, you can also place bets via SMS.

Send an SMS to 29680 with the text "B#BETID" if you want to confirm your bet status or see the game's results. With SMS betting, you are no longer limited to using a computer to place bets. You can arrange your day so that you can place a wager whenever it's convenient and from any place.

⚡️ Your game ID can be found on the OdiBets website.

⚡️ The pick should contain either 1 for the home team to win or 2 for the away team to win. You should use X if you think that the match will end in a draw.

⚡️ The amount should be specified in KES.

Online vs. SMS

Conclusion

Of course, most punters nowadays prefer placing bets online via the website or the app. However, the option of betting via SMS comes in handy when you don’t have a stable internet connection. While sending your bet via SMS, it is important to double-check all the input data to make sure you added the correct stake and prediction. Having both options available is the best-case scenario.The top spot held by OdiBets in the Kenyan sportsbook market is well deserved. The bookmaker has demonstrated throughout the years that its team cares about every customer, not just by providing exceptional customer service and resolving your difficulties but also by coming up with great bonuses and promotions. This is not to mention the numerous betting markets and well-designed, slick mobile software.

Give OdiBets a shot; whether you're a total newbie or an experienced bettor looking for an alternative bookmaker, it will impress you. Offering several options for placing your bets is another great feature OdiBets provides to its customers: you can send your bets online or via text messages. In this read, we shared some tips and insights on both algorithms. Choose your perfect option and wager away; just don’t forget to bet responsively.