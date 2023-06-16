2 hours ago

Since the government implemented the Betting and Games Betting Act in 1966, sports betting and other forms of gambling have been legalized in Kenya. It means it is allowed to wager online and play casino games in Kenya. All online bookmakers and casinos operating in Kenya must apply for a betting license and pay an annual fee and tax to the government. Kenyan betting websites must list their gambling license at the bottom of the webpage. Therefore, you can always check if your chosen bookmaker is legit. To make your life easier, we suggest that you check Bet Helper, which lists and describes the best licensed bookmakers in Kenya.

In this read, however, we will share some details about Kenyan betting licenses and the importance of signing up with regulated bookmakers only.

What Is a Betting License

The license indicates the legal status of the online gaming enterprise and confirms that the services provided by such an enterprise meet the necessary criteria. Each betting permit has a unique number that you can use to confirm its validity. In most sportsbooks, licensing information can be found in the footer, along with the operator's legal information. Looking for a betting permit is the most secure way to locate a legitimate sportsbook. Additionally, it is the only way to guarantee you will get paid out if you place a successful wager.

A licensed betting platform lowers your chance of losing money.

Secure Betting Platforms Without a Betting License

Is It Safe To Bet on a Platform With No License?

They do exist. But not in Kenya. Online betting without a license refers to many online gaming operators on the market today that choose to target players from a number of European countries, even though they are not licensed in these countries. All Kenyan bookmakers must acquire a valid gambling license from the local authorities.Registering with Kenyan bookmakers who have no proper license is definitely unsafe. You can choose to bet with a bookie with an international license (for example, 1xBet). However, we strongly advise you to sign up with a betting site that has a Kenyan government license. If you have issues with the bookmaker, you will get protection from the Kenyan government. In addition, you can seek assistance from the gambling commission and law enforcement organizations if the bookmaker has a license and the customer support team fails to fix your problem.

Additionally, by using a Kenyan-licensed bookmaker, you are helping the Kenyan government because these bookies must pay taxes on their earnings to the government.

Benefits of Betting With a Locally Regulated Bookie in Kenya

😊 You don't need to worry about the safety of your deposits and winnings.

😊 Your personal and banking information is 100% secure with the regulated platform.

😊 If something goes wrong with the bookie, you will have legal remedies at your disposal to fix the situation.

😊 The bookmaker is bound by strict laws and regulations, ensuring that customers are treated fairly and honestly.

😊 Authorized online casinos partner with reputable software developers to provide swift and neat betting options to their customers.

😊 Reputable Kenyan online casinos provide a selection of safe payment options.

Reasons to Avoid Betting Platforms Without a License

No Fair Gameplay

Your Personal and Financial Information at Risk

Controversial Technique to Handle Finances

Conclusion

There is a whole list of motives to avoid betting on wagering platforms without a proper license. See the essential ones below.Most reputable online bookmakers employ third-party audits because one of the conditions that gaming authorities attach to gambling licenses is the fairness of the gaming alternatives. These independent auditors perform routine software checks on gambling websites to evaluate the ongoing fairness of the games. This ensures that players can always count on fair gameplay in a certain online casino or betting platform.Unlicensed wagering platforms typically don't have the best security protection because the relevant gaming authorities haven't thoroughly inspected them. As a result, their websites are more vulnerable to cyberattacks, which could compromise players' personal and financial information.If you wager on an unregulated gambling site, your money is also at stake. Unfortunately, a lot of these unlicensed platforms have a bad tendency to make players' deposits vanish or invent reasons like technical issues to prevent bettors from accessing their winnings.Before issuing a license, gambling authorities exercise due diligence to ensure that any platform they have verified complies with a set of requirements. Once you choose to sign up with a betting platform, take up your time to check it out. First, navigate to the website's footer to see if the permit number is reflected there. Ratings and reviews are another essential consideration. So, google if the platform has a solid reputation on the market. These measures are crucial for your own safety. In this article, we enlisted the reasons why you shouldn’t bet with Kenyan platforms that didn’t bother to get a valid license from the local gambling authorities. We wish you to consider our tips and enroll in a totally secure and enjoyable betting environment.