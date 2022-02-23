14 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), in collaboration with development partners of the Ghana Women’s Premier League, Betway is organizing a one day Mentorship Training program for Club Administrators and Team Managers of the Twenty(20) Women’s Premier League Clubs on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

This program is a part of the many developmental projects to be rolled out in the agreement signed earlier this month between the GFA and Super Group-owned Betway, a leading global online betting and gaming brand.

Under the Capacity Building part of the agreement, Betway will be organising a series of monthly training programmes for officials of clubs ranging from Marketing & Sponsorship, Role of the Team Manager, Coaching, Video Analysis, Nutrition and Sports Science.

In the first programme for the Month of February, all Clubs in the Northern Zone are scheduled to converge at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi while Clubs in the Southern Zone will also converge at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel with an online link connecting both venues for this all important training programme.

Resource persons lined up for the training include Ashley Kotzin, Warren Engelbrecht, GFA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, Director of National Teams, Alex Asante and GFA Director of IT, Francis Adu.

GFA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo is scheduled to take participants through Governance and Football Regulation, Director of National Teams, Alex Asante will look at Role of the Team Manager and GFA Director of IT, Francis Adu will take participants through the role of IT in the football ecosystem including registration of players and officials, transfer of players domestically and internationally and the use of the Competition Management System.

The mentorship training programme was created to equip, empower and inspire the development of Women’s football in Ghana and we are excited to be making an impact in Women’s football through the upliftment of the Ghana’s Women’s Premier League, Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah, Country Manager– Marketing said in an interview with ghanafa.org.

The program is strictly by invitation. Patrons can follow Betway/Ghana WPL Mentorship Training Programme conversation, via #BetwayGWPLMentorship and @wplgh_official on twitter.