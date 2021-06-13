5 hours ago

President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Kurt Edwin-Simeon Okraku says that Ghana has initiated talks with England born Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi about a possible nationality switch.

The 20 year old is currently in Ghana for holidays after the English Premier League season ended in May and has since being in Ghana visited the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, Sports Minister and the GFA boss.

According to Kurt Okraku what excites him most beyond the need to get the winger to play for Ghana is his crazy ideas to help Ghanaian kids.

He says the GFA began talks with the players whiles he was away in the UK and have continued since he arrived in Ghana and will cooperate with the Odoi family on their plans to help Ghana football develop.

Kurt says that there is an extensive database at the GFA monitoring players of Ghanaian descent from the age of 10 years to senior level and its due to that reasons why we have players like Alexander Djiku playing for Ghana.

“We started the process of getting Ghanaian talents everywhere to represent Ghana; that included the collection of data on players from U-10 to senior level,” Kurt Okraku said on TV3’s WarmUp Plus Show.

“The result is what we have now, we have Alex Djiku playing for Ghana, Tariqe Fosu also playing for Ghana and in the past, we have had loads of players born in Europe play for Ghana.

“I mean I spoke with Callum Hudson Odoi before he got to Ghana and we promised to speak again when we meet in Ghana, we have met, we’ve had discussions that centred beyond playing for Ghana and he has a crazy ambition of helping kids in Ghana and this is what excites me the most.

“We are looking forward to working with Odoi and his family and many other players who are interested in representing their country.

“We have a lot of them like that, we are talking to the technical team and the political authorities in getting them to play for Ghana,” he concluded.