The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Attah, wants Parliament to constitute a bipartisan committee to investigate claims about which government built more roads during the Fourth Republic.

After President Akufo-Addo claimed in his state of the nation address that his administration has built over 11,000 kilometres of roads across the country, the debate over which government has done more in the road sector appears to be raging on.

However, the Minority claims that the President has only built 6,000 kilometres of road.

Kwesi Amoako-Attah speaking on the floor of Parliament said a committee will bring this matter to a close.

“I challenge any member of this country and go further and request that, if anyone is in doubt, this house can set up an independent bi-partisan committee to investigate the data and that the President under his leadership has done all the works in the roads sector.”

The Ministry of Roads and Highways described as inaccurate claims by the Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza, that the Akufo-Addo government is expropriating projects churned out by the erstwhile Mahama administration.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo while delivering the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Wednesday, March 8, declared that his administration has built more roads than any other government in Ghana’s 4th Republic history.

The Ranking Member on the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament in a statement said the assertions by President Akufo-Addo are “an unfortunate fabrication that should not be peddled by no less a person than President Akufo-Addo. The attempt to expropriate for his government, the following projects, is most scandalizing and such dishonesty must be called out and condemned by all”.

But the Ministry of Roads and Highways in a statement on March 10, 2023, clarified, “the Ministry wishes to state that the issues as presented by Hon. Agbodza contain some inaccuracies and do not represent the full facts”.

