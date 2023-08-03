1 hour ago

In a blistering critique, the Member of Parliament for Bia East, Richard Acheampong, has strongly condemned the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, for engaging in what he termed as “needless” feud with the Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF).

Acheampong decried the Minister’s actions, stating that they divert attention from critical issues that have brought development in various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies to a grinding halt.

In an exclusive interview with Citi News, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP expressed his disapproval of Dan Botwe’s criticism of the DACF Administrator, Mrs Irene Naa Torshie Addo Lartey, over the approval of a GH¢1 million development project for the Bia East constituency.

Acheampong accused the Minister of displaying hypocrisy, pointing out that Mr. Botwe himself had benefitted from similar allocations during his tenure as a Member of the Local Government Committee of Parliament.

“This is not about Richard Acheampong, there was an allocation to a 20-member committee, 10 NDC MPs and 10 NPP MPs. And each got GH¢1 million worth of projects. I don’t get why the minister will single me out, to give my name to the media or the presidency, that I have received GH¢1 million worth of project. As if it’s a bribe or somebody has done something untoward. When the minister was a member of this committee, he benefitted from the allocation from the district assemblies’ common fund.”

“Now a Minister and Committee members have been given projects, and you are complaining about it. The president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must step in to resolve this matter, this is an NPP matter, they shouldn’t rope in any NDC member,” he stated.

The Bia East MP lashed out at the Minister for neglecting pressing development issues confronting the Assemblies.

He stressed that the lack of release of funds to the Common Fund has resulted in a stagnation of development activities in many areas.

In Acheampong’s view, the Minister’s unnecessary feud with the DACF Administrator is counterproductive and distracts from addressing the pressing needs of the people.

MP Acheampong passionately urged Minister Botwe to prioritize collaborative efforts aimed at driving inclusive development.

He emphasized that finding solutions to the challenges faced by the Assemblies should be at the forefront of the Minister’s agenda, rather than engaging in unnecessary confrontations.

Source: citifmonline