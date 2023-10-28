3 hours ago

After securing a late draw in their match-day seven away clash against Accra Hearts of Oak, the head coach of Bibiani Gold Stars expressed his dissatisfaction with the result and disputed the goal scored by Hearts.

Michael Osei, the coach of Gold Stars, stated, "We deserve to win the game because we scored a perfect goal, but Hearts of Oak's goal is not a perfect goal."

The match witnessed both teams finding the back of the net very late in the game after a period of limited goal-scoring opportunities.

While the game started cautiously with both sides emphasizing ball possession in the early stages, the second half saw a more aggressive approach from both teams, as they launched attacks and searched for the opening goal.

Despite their strong performance, Gold Stars conceded a late goal, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw, with both teams extending their recent winless streaks.