4 hours ago

Bibiani Gold Stars achieved a historic 1-0 victory against Hearts of Oak, marking their first-ever win over the Accra giants in a memorable encounter.

The defining moment of the match came through a goalkeeping error from Sharif Shuaib, who inadvertently deflected a routine shot off Amankwah Frank, leading to an easy opportunity for Mawuli Wayo to score the decisive goal.

Despite a valiant effort from Hearts of Oak, who played with ten men following the dismissal of a player, they were unable to find an equalizer, with Gold Stars goalkeeper Ernest Kusi delivering a crucial save in the dying moments of the game to preserve the victory.

The result leaves Hearts of Oak with two losses, two draws, and one win in their last five matches, positioning them in 10th place on the table with 32 points.

Gold Stars' historic triumph not only boosts their confidence but also highlights their growing stature in Ghanaian football, serving as a landmark moment in their club's history.