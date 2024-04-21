4 hours ago

Bibiani GoldStars FC secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Aduana Stars FC to bounce back to winning form in the Ghana Premier League.

The lone goal of the match came in the 43rd minute when Alex Aso found the back of the net, putting GoldStars ahead at the Duns Park.

Despite Aduana Stars' efforts to find an equalizer, GoldStars' defense held firm to preserve their slender lead until the final whistle.

With this win, GoldStars climbed to 8th place on the league table with 38 points from 27 matches, while Aduana Stars maintained their position in third place with 42 points.