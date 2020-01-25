29 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have been dealt a huge blow ahead of their cliffhanger with Asante Kotoko as mercurial striker Joseph Esso is a huge doubt for the clash.

The striker was pikced up a knock during Friday's training at the club's Pobiman training pitch.

Esso was unable to complete the full training session after picking up a knock on his foot and had to sit out of the training.

It is believed the knock is not as serious to the extent that it will keep him out of the big game but sitting out of the training was just a precautionary measure as the medics work on him to try and get him back to full fitness.

It however remains unclear the extent of the injury as the medical team is yet to make a decision on the players fitness but he will be given every opportunity to prove his fitness.

The Phobains started on a bad note but have not lost a game in their last three games having recorded two wins and a draw and will hope Esso will play on Sunday.