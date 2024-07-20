1 hour ago

Students at Bimbilla College of Education are leaving the campus due to the ongoing CETAG strike, which has left them stranded for three weeks.

The strike, which began on June 14, 2024, stems from the government’s delay in implementing an arbitral award and negotiated service conditions.

Despite an order by the National Labour Commission to end the strike, CETAG remains steadfast, insisting that their grievances be addressed.

The strike has caused a complete halt of academic and administrative activities, casting doubt on the future of the academic calendar.

In an exclusive interview with Channel One News, students expressed frustration and uncertainty about their academic future.

Final-year students fear that the disruption will impact their graduation in September, while first-year students are also concerned about the strike’s effect on their education.

Despite these challenges, some students are engaging in private studies to prepare for end-of-semester exams.

Meanwhile, the next meeting to resolve the strike is scheduled for August 6, 2024.

Students are urging the government to address the lecturers’ demands and facilitate their return to work, especially since it’s an election year.