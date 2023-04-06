2 hours ago

Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, has announced its collaboration with Showmax, Africa’s original video streaming service to further promote crypto adoption on the continent, by offering the first 500 new enrollees a one-month subscription on the SVOD platform for Easter.

To qualify for this offer, users must sign up, complete their KYC verification and make a transaction worth at least US$10 or its equivalent on either Binance P2P or Binance Fiat. Users are then to confirm their participation by filling out this form.

Speaking on the campaign, the Marketing Lead, Binance West Africa, Emmanuel Ebanehita, expressed immense satisfaction, citing that the collaboration could not have come at a better time, He said:

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Showmax to provide an incredible opportunity for our new users to be active participants in Web3. This promotion comes at a time where many Africans are eagerly embracing the underlying technology behind crypto. It is also a testament to our commitment to providing accessible and convenient platforms for individuals to engage in the digital economy.”

The promotion is available to users in Nigeria and winners will be announced within seven days after the promotion ends on Binance Africa’s Twitter, as well as the Binance Nigeria and the Binance West Africa Telegram groups. This will be followed by an email outreach to the winners within two weeks after the campaign ends.

Also speaking about the alliance, General Manager, Showmax Nigeria, Opeoluwa Filani said:

“We are excited about our partnership with Binance which will see more people have access to the world-class entertainment content on the Showmax service. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to make premium content more readily available and accessible.

Binance Africa is dedicated to fostering meaningful connections with its target audiences by implementing innovative measures that prioritize crypto education and adoption initiatives. The partnership with Showmax is an exciting example of how the company is achieving this goal, leveraging creative and forward-thinking solutions to engage with users in new and exciting ways.

