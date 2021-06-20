12 minutes ago

The founder and leader of the Lighthouse Chapel International, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, has unreservedly apologised to the Asantehene, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II.

This comes after an audio of Bishop Dag was circulating on social media which he was criticizing the Asantehene for doing very little for his subjects.

Bishop Dag is overhead in the audio questioning the legacy of the Asantehene aside sleeping with young girls and holding big festivals.

According a statement released by the global preacher with over 170 branches across the world, the sermon was done at a conference some 20 years ago and it has been rehashed by his detractors.

The audio has been met with consternation from the subjects of the revered King who have lambasted the preacher for touching the hallowed King on social media with some threatening to close down his churches in Kumasi.

In a statement signed by Bishop Dag Heward-Mills on Saturday, June 19, 2021, and sighted by Ghanagiardian.com, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills apologised to the Asantehene, explaining that the message was preached nearly 20 years ago but had been taken out of context maliciously circulated.

He however thanked the King for handling the matter “graciously”.

“I am deeply saddened that a message I shared at a conference, nearly 20 years ago, has been taken out of its context.

“I wish to apologize to His Majesty Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II for any disrespect, insult or harm caused him or his royal court. Please accept my profound apologies for the statements I made,” excerpts of the statement read.

In the statement, Bishop Dag also extolled the accomplishments of the Asantehene, adding that “the accomplishments of his majesty Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II are evident and manifest for all to see”.

STATEMENT BELOW: