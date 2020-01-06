3 hours ago

Spirited man of God, Bishop Ernest Agortey of the Jesus Arena Ministries in Columbus Ohio is set to be hosted in Ghana for a fire prophetic encounter dubbed ‘Prophetic War-cry’.

The event will take place from January 31 to February 2 at the Association of African Universities Secretariat, East Legon - Accra and starts at 4pm each night.

The man of God who is known mostly because of his enviable spiritual gift of speaking and healing and fashion sense, in a short video, extended invitation to all Christians and non - Christians in Ghana and across Africa to meet him and other great spiritual men of God to get all their spiritual problems sorted.

"This is a new year, new blessings and a new prophetic encounter. We're going to flash back to fight back, to get our finances, businesses, marriages, traveling, and others redeemed,” he said.

The three-day event which is expected to be one of the biggest spiritual encounters in 2020 will be held on the theme: ‘Flash back, Fight back’ and will be graced by some powerful men of God in Ghana.

They include Apostle Frank Nyamakye and Pastor Richard G. Appiah. Minister Nii Addo, from America and Stella Aba Seal, from Ghana, will also be ministering their powerful music during the event.

Meanwhile, the section of Ghanaians who admire the fashion sense of the man of God, including some fashion designers will meet the man of God during a separate event while he is in Ghana.

He will be dishing out some ‘apor’ on how he puts his clothing together.

Bishop Ernest Agortey, is the founder and leader of Jesus Arena Ministry in Columbus, Ohio and a fashionista who designs and sews all his own clothes, that of his colleague men of God and other high personalities in the states.

He's known of his spiritual gift of talking and speaking, as well as his fashion sense.

myjoyonline