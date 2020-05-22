1 hour ago

Founder of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, has finally been released from police grips.

Bishop Obinim was granted bail by the District Court after his arrest on the 19th of May 2020; the sum of GHC 100,000 with three sureties, one to be justified. He, however, stayed in custody after failing to meet his bail conditions.

Family members who spoke to the media Thursday, accused police personnel of trying to frustrate efforts to grant him bail.

According to them, though they had been at the police headquarters since morning and had provided the required documents as sureties, they had been unsuccessful in executing the bail.

Bishop Obinim who was charged for offence of publication of false news and forging of documents contrary to Sections 208 and 159 of the criminal and other Offences Act, 1060 (Act 29) respectively, has however been rushed to his private doctors since his release.

He is currently receiving medical care after leaving the Police Hospital, his lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei confirmed.

Source: Ghanaweb