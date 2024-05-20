9 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Bismark Ampofo delivered a standout performance in FC Inter Turku's 3-1 loss to SJK in the Finnish Veikkausliiga on Friday afternoon.

Despite the defeat, Ampofo's assist was a significant moment in the match, highlighting his impact on the field.

SJK dominated possession and had more shots on goal throughout the match, but it was Ampofo who created the first breakthrough.

In the 4th minute, he assisted Darren Smith, who found the back of the net, giving Inter Turku an early 1-0 lead.

However, SJK quickly responded. Jaime Moreno leveled the score at 1-1 in the 16th minute.

Kasper Paananen then put SJK ahead with another goal just minutes later, assisted by Pyry Hannola, ending the first half with SJK leading 2-1.

The second half saw several substitutions for both teams as they aimed to influence the game's outcome. Despite FC Inter Turku's efforts to equalize, it was Rasmus Karjalainen who sealed the victory for SJK in the 75th minute, securing a 3-1 win.

Bismark Ampofo's performance, including his assist, was a bright spot for Inter Turku.

The Ghanaian midfielder has now played five games in the 2024 Finnish Veikkausliiga season and has one assist to his name, showcasing his potential and contribution to the team.