11 hours ago

Bitcoin is expected to surge to $130,000 by October 2025, as experts highlight the cryptocurrency’s four-year cycle and recent trading patterns suggesting a historic peak.

Bitcoin is Projected to Reach $130K in October 2025: A New Chapter Unfolds

Bitcoin, the world's leading cryptocurrency, is once again under the spotlight as analysts forecast a dramatic surge to a new record of $130,000 by October 2025. According to a detailed analysis by the financial research firm Alphractal, Bitcoin's historical four-year cycle pattern remains intact, reinforcing hopes among investors that a fresh rally is on the horizon.

Despite recent market turbulence, the cryptocurrency’s symmetrical behavior since 2015 continues to demonstrate remarkable consistency, suggesting that Bitcoin may be poised for another historic ascent.

The Science Behind Bitcoin's Four-Year Cycle

Bitcoin’s four-year cycle is a well-known phenomenon within the crypto community, characterized by predictable peaks and sharp corrections following each halving event. The current predictions align with past patterns, even though Bitcoin faced a challenging March this year.

Alphractal projects that the next major peak will occur between October 12 and 16, 2025. Analysts note that Bitcoin has historically respected this cycle with surprising accuracy, providing investors with a framework to anticipate major market movements.

One of the key indicators supporting this projection is the Short-Term Holder (STH) Cost Basis—a technical measure that distinguishes fundamental buying behavior from market euphoria. After recently hitting the $93,145 mark, the STH Cost Basis suggests a strong upward trend is imminent, provided Bitcoin maintains support above this critical level.

Market Movements Signal Growing Momentum

Bitcoin is projected to reach $130K in October 2025 amid signs of increasing market pressure. Over the past 48 hours alone, approximately 20,000 Bitcoins—valued at around $1.86 billion—have changed hands, according to data from Santiment.

This wave of accumulation typically precedes significant upward movements, and Bitcoin’s current trajectory appears to be no exception. Analysts now view $131,800 as the next major resistance point, while $71,150 remains the crucial support level that could fuel the cryptocurrency’s continued bullish momentum.

A Window of Opportunity for Investors

As Bitcoin is projected to reach $130K in October 2025, investors are closely watching for signs of confirmation. The recent price movements, combined with historical cycle analysis and technical indicators, offer a rare window of opportunity for those looking to position themselves ahead of the anticipated surge.

While the world of cryptocurrency remains volatile, the underlying patterns offer a measure of predictability. If Bitcoin’s four-year cycle holds true once again, October 2025 may mark one of the most significant milestones in Bitcoin’s history.