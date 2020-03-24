1 hour ago

Veteran musician Diana Hopeson has disparaged attacks by musician Gyedu-Blay Ambolley that she was unfit to be the president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

According to her, allegations that she was handpicked by some ‘mafias’ at the musicians’ body are baseless and are borne out of envy.

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley had stressed in an interview on Showbiz 927 on 3FM with MzGee that Diana Hopeson was unfit to be president of MUSIGA.

He further alleged that Madam Hopeson was part of a group of mafia, which included former president of the Union Alhaji Sidiku Buari, which handpicked and groomed Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) to take over the mandate as head of MUSIGA.

Diana Hopeson, who is currently a second Vice Chair of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), reacting to the allegation in an interview on Showbiz 927 said that Ambolley is simply bitter.

She narrated that the veteran highlife musician is constantly making these unfounded allegations because he was disqualified in 2007 when they were both vying for the presidency of MUSIGA.

“You know we were competing for the seat and I got it and when I got it, he was not happy. Obviously he said all kinds of things…,” she said.

Diana Hopeson was elected president of MUSIGA in 2007. She served one term from 2007 to 2011.

