2 hours ago

Kotoko captain Felix Annan is obviously frustrated as to how he has been treated at Asante Kotoko after losing his no.1 slot at the club.

After match day four,Felix Annan never kept post for the club when he was granted leave to marry in January this year.

He feels the club did very little to help his cause as he had struggled and toiled to get to the top earning a national team call up but was never supported If even his form had dipped.

According to the goalkeeper he takes solace in the love and affection afforded him by the Kotoko supporters.

“The reason sometimes I get hurt is that I didn’t take a day or two to establish myself," Annan told Topical Radio in Germany.

“With no help, hard work, and help from God I was able to succeed on the local scene and get call ups to the national team.”

“This was the time the club should have been pushing me ahead, if I have even lost form, they should have tried to help in bringing me up. For me, I won’t talk too much,"

“The respect I have for the fans and the love they’ve always shown me is enough,"

“I have my time I will tell my story. If we’re doing things right, we should always do it right,"

“If it gets to some time, try to protect the people who are at the top, but for here we try to bring down the people who have found their way up.” he added.