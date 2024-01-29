11 hours ago

Ghana international Lawrence Ati-Zigi experienced a bitter return to action at FC St. Gallen as they suffered a 4-1 defeat to FC Lugano in the Swiss Super League.

The match took place at the AFG Arena, marking Ati-Zigi's comeback after being part of Ghana's squad at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Ati-Zigi, who sat on the bench during AFCON, started in goal for St. Gallen in the round 20 game against FC Lugano. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a challenging day for the goalkeeper as the away side secured a convincing victory.

Jonathan Sabbatini opened the scoring for Lugano in the 45th minute, with Mihailo Stevanović equalizing for St. Gallen.

However, Žan Celar, the Slovenian forward, scored two goals in the 73rd and 90+3' minutes, contributing to Lugano's commanding win.

Adding to St. Gallen's woes, midfielder Lukas Görtler received a red card just five minutes into the match. Uran Bislim sealed the victory for Lugano with a goal in the 80th minute.

The defeat leaves St. Gallen in the second position in the 12-team Swiss Super League table with 36 points.

The outcome of the match will likely be a disappointment for Lawrence Ati-Zigi and his team as they regroup for future fixtures in the league.