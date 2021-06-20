1 hour ago

Dr. Justine Sitsofe, a dietician has visited the training camp of the Black Bombers at the Trust Sports Emporium.

She was impressed with the boxers attitude to training and the determination to raise the flag of Ghana.

According to Coach Ofori Asare the dietician who is based in Kumasi has been occasionally advising the Black Bombers on what to eat at what time to control their weight and also have strength and stamina.

He said she has been collaborating with Tagoe’s Kitchen, the food provider of the national boxing team.

Jusine Sitsofe was part of the team to the African qualifiers in Dakar in 2019, and she was commended for contributing to most of the boxers sailing to the quarter finals stage in the competitive event, and three of them moving to the medal zone, and earning Tokyo 2020 qualification.

The coach on behalf of the national boxing team thanked the dietician and prayed for more of her voluntary work and love for the team.

By Sammy Heywood Okine