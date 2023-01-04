2 hours ago

The Black Galaxies have arrived in Algiers where they will continue preparations for the 2022 TotalEnergies Championship of African Nations (CHAN).

The team has been camping in Egypt since December 24 and played two friendlies against Egypt’s Under 20 and Al Ahly FC.

A delegation made up of 23 players, technical staff and management officials made the trip from Cairo to Algeria.

Officials of the Algerian Local Organising Committee met the Ghanaian delegation on arrival at the Algiers airport as well as staff of Ghana’s Embassy in Algeria.

The team will commence camping on Wednesday, January 4,2023 in Algiers.

The Black Galaxies are scheduled to play two friendly matches in Algeria before their opening group match against Madagascar on January 15 in Constantine.