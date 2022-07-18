55 minutes ago

The Black Galaxies of Ghana defeated lower-tier side Kenpong Football Academy 2-1 as they continued with their preparations for the CHAN qualifiers against Benin.

It is the fourth friendly game that has been played by coach Annor Walker and his charges as they lay in wait for Benin.

They faced stiff opposition from the newly promoted Division One League side but Great Olympics, striker Maxwell Abbey Quaye broke the deadlock.

Hearts of Oak youngster Suraj Seidu added the second goal before.re Akwasi Poku gave the Division One side a consolation.

Ghana has not qualified for the CHAN tournament the last three editions and will want to make amends.