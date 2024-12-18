1 hour ago

Black Galaxies head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has expressed confidence ahead of his team’s crucial African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers against Nigeria, scheduled for December 22 at the Accra Sports Stadium and December 26 in Lagos.

Dramani views the encounter with Nigeria as a necessary challenge for the team’s growth, stressing that facing strong opponents is vital for achieving success in football. "In football, when you want to get to the top, you should be ready to meet the top liners. For me, it was not surprising that we were meeting Nigeria," he remarked.

He further emphasized the significance of the CHAN tournament in showcasing the talent of locally based players and preparing them for greater opportunities, including potential senior national team call-ups. Dramani noted, "The future of this team is to just show domestically what we are made of and to sell out to these young players that they have the capabilities and qualities to also be in the senior national team."

As Ghana prepares to face one of the continent's strongest sides, Dramani remains focused on proving the value of the country's domestic football and the quality of its local players on the African stage.