1 hour ago

The Black Galaxies' friendly game against Mozambique on Tuesday afternoon ended abruptly when the Mozambican coach ordered his players to walk off the pitch.

Mozambique took the lead in the game in the 39th minute as Ghana failed to make their initial dominance count.

There were no goals as the first half ended 1-0 in favour of Mozambique but things unraveled in the second half when Ghana strongly came into the game.

The Black Galaxies were awarded a penalty in the 72nd minute after an infringement in the penalty area but the Mozambique technical bench disagreed with the decision as they walked onto the pitch and called off their players.

The Ghanaian players stood on the pitch for several minutes as they waited in vain for the Mozambicans to have a change of mind but it never happened as the match was called off.

The home-based national stars drew goalless with tournament hosts Algeria in a friendly match last Saturday in a game that was also to officially open the newly constructed Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers.

Prior to their arrival in Algiers, the Black Galaxies beat Egypt's U20 team(2-0) and Al Ahly FC(3-1) during the first phase of their pre-tournament tour in Cair