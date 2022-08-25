1 hour ago

The Black Galaxies are back in Accra, enroute to Cape Coast for the 1st leg of the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) final round qualifier against Nigeria.

The team travelled to Austria for a seven day training camp where they played World Cup host Qatar in an International friendly as part of preparations towards the two legs. The Galaxies will hold recovery training in Cape Coast Thursday evening as they build up to the match at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Coach Annor Walker is aiming to end Ghana’s CHAN drought having missed out on the last three editions in Rwanda, Morocco and Cameroon.

The next edition is slated for Algeria from Sunday, January 8 to Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

The Ghana vs. Nigeria clash is scheduled for 1600 kick off on Sunday, August 28, 2022.