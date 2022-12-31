1 hour ago

The Black Galaxies were back at the training grounds on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, a day after beating Egypt's U-20 side 2-0 in a friendly match played behind closed doors.

Wednesday's session saw Coach Annor Walker divided the players into two groups with those who played less than 60 minutes in the friendly game going through an intensive training session.

Players who played more than 60 minutes also had a recovery session at the training grounds.

The team will continue its regular daily training sessions on Thursday and Friday.

The Black Galaxies are however expected to take on an Egyptian Premier League side in a friendly game on Saturday, December 31 as part of preparations for the CHAN tournament.

The team has been in Egypt since last weekend as they step up preparations for the competition which will be staged in Algeria from January 13-February 4, 2023.

Here are some pictures from Wednesday's training session: