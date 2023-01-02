54 minutes ago

The Black Galaxies have ended their training tour in Cairo and are set to depart Egypt early on Wednesday to Algeria for the 2022 TotalEnergies Championship of African Nations (CHAN) which will be staged from January 13-February 4, 2023.

Coach Annor Walker's side switched their camp base from the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on December 24 and commenced camping in Cairo.

The team has held intensive training sessions at their training base and played two friendly matches during their stay in Cairo.

The Black Galaxies beat the Egyptian Under 20 side 2-0 in a friendly game at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday, December 27.

The home based national team also fought back from a goal down in the first half to defeat Egyptian football giants Al Ahly 1-3 in a friendly encounter at the El Tetsh Stadium in Cairo.

The team ended their tour in Cairo on Tuesday, January 2 and will arrive in Algeria on January 3 where they will continue preparations for the tournament.

Ghana will continue its CHAN campaign on January 15 against Madagascar before taking on Sudan on January 19 and the final group match against Morocco on January 23. All three matches will be played in the city of Constantine.

Watch Annor Walker's final words after the team's training session:B