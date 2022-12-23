2 hours ago

The Black Galaxies have reportedly boycotted the pre-tournament training camp in Egypt due to unpaid bonuses since their qualification.

They are expected to travel to Egyp on Saturday but if things do not change rapidly, that journey may have to wait as the players are incensed that their agreed bonuses have not been paid to them since beating Nigeria to reach the tournament in Algeria.

Apparently there has been no word from neither the Sports Ministry nor the Ghana Football Association about their unpaid bonuses.

The team booked their place in next year's tournament after overcoming Nigeria on penalties but are still owed bonuses from the qualifiers.

Ghana has been placed in Group C, which includes Morocco, Sudan, and Madagascar.

The team has been camping in Prampram and defeated both Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities in friendly matches.

The 2022 CHAN was postponed until 2023 because of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and it is set to begin on January 13, 2023, in Algeria.