The Black Galaxies trained at the Qadir Mohamed Rouiba Stadium on Tuesday afternoon ahead of their friendly game against Mozambique on Wednesday, January 10,202 Coach Annor Walker’s side will take on their Mozambican counterparts in their final preparatory match before the 2022 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship begins on January 13, 2023 in Algeria.

The home based national stars drew goalless with tournament hosts Algeria in a friendly match last Saturday in a game that was also to officially open the newly constructed Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers Prior to their arrival in Algiers, the Black Galaxies beat Egypt's U20 team(2-0) and Al Ahly FC(3-1) during the first phase of their pre-tournament tour in Cair Skipper Gladson Awako is recovering from a knock he suffered in the match against Algeria and will await a decision from the medical team to confirm his availability for Wednesday's match.

The friendly game against Mozambique will kick off at 3:30 at the 5 July 1962 Stadium.