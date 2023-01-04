4 hours ago

The Black Gofalaxies of Ghana will play their third friendly game against the host nation of the 2022 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) Algeria on Saturday 7th January 2022 at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers.

Ghana rounded off their preparations in Egypt on Monday 2nd January and arrived in Algeria on the 3rd of January, 2022.

While in Egypt, the team played two test matches the first against the Egypt U-20 side which they won 2-0 with goals coming from Kofi Kordzi and Sylvester Simba.

They then took on Egyptian giants Al Alhy in their second game in a friendly encounter at the El Tetsh Stadium in Cairo where they came from behind to whip them by 3-1.

Al Ahly took the lead in the game before goals from Solomon Adomako, Afriyie Barnieh converted from the spot and Razak Yusuf scored Ghana's third goal.

Ghana played in the maiden edition in 2009 in Ivory Coast and then in Sudan in 2011 and 2014 in South Africa but missed out in subsequent editions in Rwanda, Morocco and Cameroon respectively.

The Black Galaxies are in Group C alongside Madagascar, Sudan, and Morocco.